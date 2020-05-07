Amtrak had previously mandated that all train and station workers who come in contact with riders wear masks.

Amtrak’s announcement comes as there is a growing push to require passengers to wear masks when flying or using public transportation, in hopes of providing an extra layer of protection against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Major airlines, including American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and United have announced that, starting this month, passengers will be required to wear masks or facial coverings when they fly.

Public transit agencies also are weighing the option. In St. Louis, Metro Transit is requiring riders to wear face masks, starting Monday. In Los Angeles, officials are pushing to make face coverings mandatory. The LA Metro has encouraged passengers to wear masks during the health emergency but has not required them.

In the D.C. region, Metro last month encouraged riders to wear face coverings to protect the public’s “safety and well-being, and the safety and well-being of our front line employees."

Amtrak’s new policy requires customers to cover their noses and mouths while in stations or on trains and Thruway buses. The company said the masks can be removed when riders are eating in designated areas, in their roomettes or while seated alone or with just a travel companion. Small children are exempt from the policy.

Amtrak will not provide passengers masks, the company said. Some airlines have said they will hand masks to passengers boarding planes.