Officials said the goal is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has continued to sicken thousands across the country, officials said. More than a million people in the U.S. have been infected and more than 75,000 have died. At TSA more than 500 employees have contracted the virus and at least six have died.
Masks had previously been optional for officers. The agency said officers may also wear protective eye wear if they choose, but the agency will not require it.
“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement that accompanied the announcement.
The agency said that passengers are encouraged to wear facial protection, but may be asked to lower their coverings temporarily in order to be identified or if they trigger an alarm when being screened. Airlines also are requiring passengers to wear masks during the check-in process.
TSA has made other adjustments to the screening process. It has installed floor markers to encourage spacing between travelers as they enter screening lines. At some airports, screening lanes have been staggered and clear barriers have been installed. The agency also is allowing travelers to bring bottles of hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces through checkpoints.