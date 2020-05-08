Amtrak last month said it is projecting losses of about $700 million this year after a 95 percent drop in ridership.

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely," Amtrak President and chief executive Bill Flynn said in a statement. "We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal.”

Railroad officials said they are starting to see “renewed interest in travel,” and specifically demand for Acela service, a popular option for business travelers between the nation’s capital, New York and Boston.

On Thursday, Amtrak announced that passengers will be required to wear masks starting Monday, adding another layer of protection against the spread of the virus.

The company also continues to operate limited trips across its national network. Officials say the company will maintain more rigorous cleaning routines and social distancing aboard trains to reduce the potential for the spread of the virus.

Acela service, the Northeast Corridor’s premier passenger rail service, have been suspended for weeks since the company began to operate on limited schedules because of low demand during the health crisis.

