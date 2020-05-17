Authorities have not identified the victim. Police said a preliminary investigation appears to show the pedestrian was struck around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene “located an adult male unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene,” police said.
Police said early Sunday investigators were working to notify the relatives of the man. No other details were available.
The United States has seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities of more than 50 percent over the past decade, according to a new analysis of federal and state data from the Governors Highway Safety Association.