A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Dallas Drive in the Marlow Heights area, Prince George’s County police said Sunday morning on Twitter.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victim. Police said a preliminary investigation appears to show the pedestrian was struck around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene “located an adult male unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene,” police said.

Police said early Sunday investigators were working to notify the relatives of the man. No other details were available.

The United States has seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities of more than 50 percent over the past decade, according to a new analysis of federal and state data from the Governors Highway Safety Association.