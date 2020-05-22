Update - I495 beltway near Connecticut Avenue, jackknife tractor-trailer, driver pinned in vehicle, fuel leaking, too https://t.co/sqsds6kMW3 pic.twitter.com/ly00vtMOy9— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2020
