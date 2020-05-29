Masks also are required for employees and contractors at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and are strongly recommended but not required for members of the public.
Face coverings are just one of a number of ways public health officials are working to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States. At airports, officials have installed additional hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning and implemented social distancing measures, using floor decals and signs to remind people where they should stand.
Travelers are permitted to wear masks when passing through security checkpoints at Reagan National and Dulles, but may be asked by Transportation Security Administration officers to remove them briefly for the purposes of identification. In addition, TSA officials also are allowing travelers to bring containers of hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces with them when they travel.
Many airlines are also now requiring that travelers wear masks when interacting with gate agents and on board the airplane.