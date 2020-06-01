Bus service will end at 9 p.m., Metro said. Buses that are already on the street by 9 p.m. will go out of service after completing their route.
MetroAccess riders are also affected. Metro said no Access trips will be made after 9 p.m.
NEW: In the interest of public safety, take note of service changes today:— Metro (@wmata) June 1, 2020
• Rail system will close at 8PM (one hour earlier).
• Bus service will end at 9PM (two hours earlier).
Essential travel only. Face coverings required. #wmata #dc
Metro said the changes are for Monday only, and that the transit agency may announce additional service changes. Riders could also face similar service disruptions Tuesday night when the city is expected to implement a similar curfew.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said at a news conference that the curfew would begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday at 6. m., with similar restrictions beginning again Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.
Bowser ordered the curfew after unrest and destruction over the weekend followed protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“Please adjust your travel,” Metro said in a press advisory. “Alternate transportation will not be provided.”
Metro is already running reduced service to the coronavirus pandemic.