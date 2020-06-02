MetroAccess service will also stop at 9 p.m.
In the continued interest of public safety, Metro is adjusting service hours today:— Metro (@wmata) June 2, 2020
• Metrorail will close 8PM (1 hr earlier)
• Bus service will end 9PM (2 hrs earlier)
Plan accordingly. Essential travel only. Face coverings required.
Info: https://t.co/i906R89bJ2 #wmata #dc
Metro said it is adjusting the service in the “interest of public safety” and in accordance with the city order for a curfew.
Live updates: Mayor’s office says federal officials floated idea of taking over D.C. police; Archbishop of Washington slams Trump’s shrine visit
This is the third day D.C. is under a curfew. On Sunday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) instituted a citywide curfew starting at 11 p.m. On Monday, the time was moved up to 7 p.m. The curfew continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Bowser ordered the curfew after unrest and destruction over the weekend followed protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.