For a second consecutive day, Metro will suspend service in response to the District’s 7 p.m. curfew.

Trains will stop running at 8 p.m. Tuesday and buses at 9 p.m., the transit agency said.

The last train times will vary depending on the station, but the last ride from downtown will leave at 8 p.m. Buses that are already on the street by 9 p.m. will go out of service after completing their route., the transit agency said.

MetroAccess service will also stop at 9 p.m.

Metro said it is adjusting the service in the “interest of public safety” and in accordance with the city order for a curfew.

This is the third day D.C. is under a curfew. On Sunday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) instituted a citywide curfew starting at 11 p.m. On Monday, the time was moved up to 7 p.m. The curfew continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Bowser ordered the curfew after unrest and destruction over the weekend followed protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.