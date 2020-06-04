In stations, platforms will also have decals in place to encourage passengers to maintain social distancing while they wait for trains.

AD

The new measures are being rolled out as the Washington region begins to reopen businesses and government services three months into the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

The additional precautions should ensure the health and safety of its passengers and train crews, VRE officials said Wednesday.

Since the virus hit the region, VRE, like other transit services in the region, has been operating on a reduced schedule. The system that carries commuters from Northern Virginia to downtown Washington has also increased cleaning and disinfecting of its trains and stations.

As an extra precaution, hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed on trains and in stations. The state has made face coverings mandatory aboard the trains and all public transportation.

“The precautions we are taking are designed to protect the health of our riders,” acting Chief Executive Rich Dalton said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back riders in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

Passengers are being asked to download the VRE mobile app to purchase tickets and to avoid using ticket vending machines at stations. The app allows commuters to buy, validate and display tickets on their smartphone.

AD

AD

As demand for service increases, VRE said it may lengthen trains or add more to maintain the social distancing measures. This week the rail system continues to operate on a reduced-schedule with four trains D.C.-bound in the morning and four southbound in the evening on both the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines. Ridership plummeted by up 98 percent as the health crisis hit the region.

Spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson said plans for now are to maintain those service levels, and that changes will be driven by ridership. As of this week, the system was carrying about 600 people daily, well below pre-pandemic levels.

“We estimate that when daily ridership exceeds 3,000, additional trains may be needed, though ridership patterns could affect that calculation,” she said.

AD

“We expect in the near term that our trains can provide socially-distanced transportation to those returning to their places of employment,” she said. “We are monitoring ridership and announcements from the region’s major employers as to their reopening plans and using the information to guide our decision-making. While very little about this pandemic is predictable, one thing our riders can count on in these challenging times is our commitment to their health and safety.”

AD

In Montgomery County, the department of transportation on Wednesday announced plans to expand Ride On bus service starting Sunday, as the county moves to Phase I of reopening. On Monday, the Bethesda Circulator and Silver Spring Van Go on Route 28 will resume operation.

Ride On service was reduced to only 36 routes daily during the shutdown. Starting Sunday, Ride On will operate 53 weekday routes, 49 Saturday routes and 42 Sunday routes, the county said.

AD