The transit agency had kept the cars closed on eight-car trains as a way to protect rail operators from interacting with passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. While operators work in enclosed compartments, the added buffer was a safeguard the transit union representing most of Metro’s workers had demanded.

AD

Metro has seen a slight uptick in passenger trips since the District, Maryland and Virginia began lifting business restrictions that had been imposed due to the coronavirus, the transit agency reported. But Metro’s recovery plan does not include adding any more buses or trains into service until at least the fall, when school begins. Also, the transit system has closed nearly 30 Metro stations to save on cleaning supplies and staffing, and for summer construction projects.

AD

Opening the first and last cars is one of the few options Metro has to increase capacity, and officials said the move will be indefinite, not just for Saturday.

“Reopening the cars gives instant 33-percent increase in system capacity — at a time when the ‘theoretical maximum’ of perfectly observed social distancing is about 20 [passengers] per car,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said in a statement. “Once reopened, [it’s] easier from [a] policy perspective to simply keep them open going forward.”

AD

Metro ridership has not seen a significant surge since its service areas began lifting business restrictions late last month. Rail ridership has remained consistently 90 percent or more lower than pre-pandemic levels, while Metrobus ridership has hovered at about 70 percent lower than typical times. On Thursday, Metrorail passenger trips were 93 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to the transit agency. Metrobus passenger trips were 68 percent lower than normal.

AD

Transit advocates and even Metro board members have raised concerns about the crowds filling Metrobuses because of demand. The transit agency has refused to increase service, but has said it will start shifting buses to busier routes from ones that have few passengers to help add capacity.

This will indeed increase Metrorail system capacity given limited service, but #WMATA still isn't running enough Metrobus service to safely accommodate the at least 120-130k daily trips its been seeing everyday: https://t.co/qAH6xro7sM https://t.co/7cR5CLo50D — James Pizzurro (@jamespizzurro) June 5, 2020

Metro has said its rule of thumb is for buses to carry no more than about 10 passengers per trip while rail cars should be limited to no more than about 20 passengers to limit the risk of the coronavirus spreading on Metro buses and trains.

AD

Metro reports that 157 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, 110 of whom have recovered and returned to work. One employee remains hospitalized. Metro has more than 12,000 total employees, but front-line employees — especially bus operators — have been the majority of those falling ill.