Beijing revised its policy after U.S. officials announced Wednesday that they would ban Chinese airlines from offering service between the U.S. and China beginning June 16 due to limitations on American carriers. While not an outright ban, the move by U.S. officials would have sharply limited the number of flights operated by Chinese airlines. Currently, Chinese airlines operate four weekly flights between the two countries; Chinese carriers would have been limited to two weekly scheduled flights.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Transportation said despite revising the restrictions, they remain concerned by China’s reluctance to abide by a 1980 agreement on civil aviation operations between the two countries.
“We are troubled by China’s continued unilateral dictation of the terms of the U.S.-China scheduled passenger air transportation market without respect for the right of U.S. carriers under the Agreement,” according to a modified notice issued by the department on Friday.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the number of weekly scheduled flights Chinese carriers are currently flying between the U.S. and China. Currently, Chinese airlines operate four weekly flights between the two countries.