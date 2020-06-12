D.C. police said “multiple First Amendment demonstrations” are scheduled in the city.
Officials have said they don’t know how many people to expect during the weekend demonstrations because the grass-roots protests have no central organizer.
Last Saturday, more than 10,000 people poured into the nation’s capital during protests over police brutality. It was the largest demonstration in the city after the killing of Floyd on May 25.
In the downtown area, the closures will be south of L Street NW, roughly between 18th and 12th streets NW. South of E Street on and near the Mall, the closures roughly extend to Independence Avenue SW between 17th and 3rd streets.
Police released a detailed list of weekend street closures. Some of the closures Saturday and Sunday include the following areas:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Indiana Avenue from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW