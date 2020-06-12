“This Administration is committed to protecting our people and reopening the economy; distributing these facial coverings will help boost public confidence as we begin to resume our normal lives,” Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release announcing the program.

The announcement came on the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “strongly encouraged” organizers of large gatherings to tell participants to wear cloth face coverings when at such events. CDC officials also reiterated the need for people to continue to wash their hands, keep six feet from others and wear face coverings.

The use of masks in transit settings is particularly important given the mix of people who use public transportation, travel on Amtrak or fly.

A number of agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service have been working to make face coverings available to the traveling public.

Many transit agencies, including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, require passengers to wear face coverings when taking public transit. Amtrak began requiring passengers to wear masks in May. U.S. airlines also now require passengers to wear masks when on board the plane, though some recent travelers say people do not always abide by the rule.

Officials at Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports, which began requiring visitors to wear masks, said they received a supply of face coverings from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for essential employees and from the Federal Aviation Authority to be provided to passengers.

This latest batch of nearly 100 million cloth facial coverings is in addition to 15 million that were previously provided for front-line transportation workers.

Federal officials emphasized that members of the public are still responsible for providing their own masks if one is required by their transit agency, airline or airport since they cannot guarantee every airport or transit agency will be able to provide one.