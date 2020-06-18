Police said intermittent closures are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday as needed, although day-long closures weren’t expected.
In the downtown area, street closures are possible south of L Street NW, roughly between 18th and 12th streets NW. South of E Street on and near the Mall, the closures roughly extend to Independence Avenue SW between 17th and Third streets.
Vehicles will be allowed for essential business or traveling to and from a residence, police said. Officials warned drivers to expect delays, saying they might need to use alternative routes.