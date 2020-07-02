The year’s festivities also will include flyovers by the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels, and a showing of vintage World War II aircraft such as the P-51 Mustang fighter and the B-29 bomber.

It’s unclear how many people will show up for America’s freedom celebration, but they will be joined downtown by scores of protesters.

The protests spurred by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May are expected to continue this weekend and draw large crowds. As many as 20 protests are scheduled for Saturday, and could extend through the night.

Anyone planning to join the events should have a “how to get-around” plan considering the region’s reduced transit operations, road closures and other travel challenges.

Most of the traffic impacts are near and around the Mall. Other smaller Independence Day parades and fireworks across the region have been canceled. Protests may impact traffic outside downtown and the Mall area.

Drivers should expect day-long — and rolling — street closures. If you’re planning to use Metro, expect long waits at stations and crowded platforms and trains.

Metro will run more trains and stay open longer to accommodate crowds. The transit agency, however, says Metro should be travelers last choice because it cannot guarantee social distancing aboard. Riders are required to wear face coverings in stations and aboard trains.

Expect tight security, including bag checks to enter the events on the Mall through designated access points. Leave large backpacks and other prohibited items such weapons and drones at home.

And plan for hot weather. The Capital Weather Gang is forecasting temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s and the possibility of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Visitors are encouraged to stay six feet away from anyone who isn’t a family member, wear masks and wash hands at the more than 100 hand-washing stations throughout the Mall. The Trump administration plans to give away as many as 300,000 face masks to those who come down to the Mall.

If you are coming down for the events and protests, here’s what you need to know.

The events

This year’s Independence Day festivities are not as big as in past years.

The National Independence Day Parade, which brings marching bands, giant balloons and floats down Constitution Avenue, has been canceled. And, the annual concert, “A Capitol Fourth,” on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be an online and television affair with pretaped performers and highlights from previous years.

The location: The Mall area.

The schedule:

6:30 to 8 p.m. Salute to America. This is the second year of Trump’s program in homage to the U.S. armed forces, with music and military demonstrations, including flyovers.

9:07 p.m. Fireworks display. This year’s celebration includes a 35-minute firework show that will be launched from an area more than a mile in length, stretching from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The fireworks will be canceled in case of heavy rain, thunderstorms or high winds, according to the U.S. Park Service.

Access to the Mall: Entry to the Mall area where spectators will gather for the fireworks viewing will be restricted to specific points, where you will be subject to security checks. These are the entry points:

Constitution Avenue NW at 20th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW (near the World War II Memorial)

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the Mall from here)

Prohibited items: A long list of prohibited items includes alcohol, balloons, glass containers and personal fireworks. No firearms are allowed.

The protests

There are more than 20 scheduled protests Saturday. But more could pop up as many of these demonstrations are organic. Some of the largest demonstrations include:

George Floyd Memorial March on Washington. Starting at 9:30 a.m. participants will march from the Lincoln Memorial Memorial to the Washington Monument and rally at the Ellipse near the White House.

All Americans Unite. Protesters will gather at 10 a.m. at the Washington Monument for a march in solidarity with all communities regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Black Out March. Organized by the Freedom Day Foundation, this event includes a rally at noon at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a march.

Power to the People March. An anti-Trump march will begin at noon on the Mall.

Black Lives Matter Protest and Unity Human Flag. A 12:30 p.m. commemoration of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

DC Protest March. Marches will gather at 3 p.m. at Malcolm X Park and march to downtown following a rally at the park.

Metro

Hours of operation: Metro will open at 8 a.m. and will remain open for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks.

Getting to the Mall: The Smithsonian station is the closest Metro station to the Mall, but it gets very crowded during big events. To avoid the crush, you can exit at another station within walking distance of the Mall, including Federal Triangle, Foggy Bottom, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Archives, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW.

Scheduled track work: The platform reconstruction project on the western end of the Orange and Silver lines continues. Passengers in that area should consider using an open station on another line, rather than taking shuttle buses from stations west of Ballston. Arlington Cemetery remains closed.

Metrobus: The bus system will operate on a “Covid-19 weekend schedule” meaning fewer routes are operating. Buses will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Passengers are required to enter and exit through the rear door. Detours are likely near the Mall area.

Other tips: Load or buy your SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid lines at fare vending machines. Some stations may be entry-only and exit-only to facilitate moving people through the system, so be prepared to walk to another station in the event this happens.

Other transportation services: The D.C. Circulator Mall route is canceled during the pandemic and will not be operating Saturday. Water taxi service to the Mall is also canceled.

Road Closures

The National Park Service has a long list of road closures that will begin at about midnight Saturday. Parking will also be prohibited inside this perimeter for the duration of the closures.

The following map shows you the restricted areas and entry access points:

A few highlights to keep in mind: The Arlington Memorial Bridge will close to both vehicular traffic and pedestrian traffic this year, complicating travel for visitors arriving from Northern Virginia who would have walked from Arlington to get to the Mall.

Closed from about midnight to 11 p.m.:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Third Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Fourth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Sixth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Seventh Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Ninth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW south to Independence Ave SW

17th Street, NW from New York Avenue NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to Third Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to Third Street SW

Ohio Drive, SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

Closed from 11 a.m. until about 10 p.m.:

Third Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Closed from 3 p.m. July 4 until midnight July 5:

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 to 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 to 9:45 p.m. as necessary)