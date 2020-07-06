By Justin Wm. MoyercloseJustin Wm. MoyerReporter covering breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDTOutbound traffic on the 14th Street Bridge in the District was blocked by protesters Monday afternoon, police said.At about 4 p.m., D.C. police said the bridge was blocked while protesters held a sit-in on the outbound lanes of the bridge in the direction of Arlington.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe group has been marching for about two hours in downtown Washington and near the Mall.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy