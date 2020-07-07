Passengers disembarked the derailed train onto the Silver Spring station platform, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. He said the derailment occurred as the train was pulling out of the station. The first two cars of the train had left the station and it was moving at slow speeds, Stessel said.
At about 11:30 a.m., Metro officials said service was suspended between the Takoma and Wheaton stations. Service was also suspended between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations because of early morning flooding after overnight storms. Commuters should expect systemwide delays, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately known how the train derailed.
Metro has made shuttle buses available at Forest Glen station at Bus Bay E, Bus Bay 219 at Silver Spring and Bus Bay F at Takoma. Metro also recommended that commuters use the Y8 Metrobus between Silver Spring and Wheaton. Riders can also take Metrobus routes S2 and S4 southbound as an alternative.
