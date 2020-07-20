Metrorail service will increase Aug. 16, while Metrobus will expand its routes Aug. 23.

The increases, while scheduled within Metro’s phased recovery plan, are also being driven by the possible reopening of District schools in the fall and an influx of federal workers returning to offices.

Metrorail will bring back peak-hour service — more trains and shorter waits during commuting hours on weekdays — for the first time since it was stopped in mid-March. The rail system will expand its hours, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, increasing nighttime service by two hours. Service will open at 7 a.m. Saturdays, an hour earlier than now, and will end at 11 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. And Sunday service, which starts at 8 a.m., will expand its closing time to 11 p.m. from 9 p.m. as well.

AD

AD

Wait times during peak service hours will be shorter than 10 minutes on all lines, while waits during off-peak hours will last 15 minutes or less, Metro said. The agency said the new schedule will be locked in place through the end of the year.

Metrobus on Aug. 23 will start a revised schedule that will start at 4 a.m. and run until midnight. The bus system will operate 52 of the system’s busiest lines on normal, pre-pandemic schedules while 64 will operate at reduced frequencies. Thirty-seven routes will remain closed. Metro estimates that the weekly schedule will bring back 73 percent of pre-pandemic service.

On Saturdays, 53 routes will operate on their old weekend schedules, 30 will run at reduced frequency and 12 will remain closed. The agency said the schedule is 87 percent of what Metrobus ran before March.

AD

AD

Metrobus’s Sunday schedule will be 86 percent similar to its pre-pandemic Sunday schedule, with 73 lines operating normally and four lines operating at reduced frequency.

“As this phase may continue for several months and ridership levels and conditions are likely to evolve, staff will continue to monitor ridership and workforce availability and consider more significant service changes if warranted,” Metro said.