Passengers who believe that there are “extraordinary circumstances” that might prevent them from wearing a face covering should contact United before their flight, the airline said. Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines announced it was changing its policy on who would be required to wear a face covering.

The airline’s announcement comes a day after President Trump acknowledged that the pandemic “will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”

On Tuesday, more than 65,000 new U.S. coronavirus-related cases were reported, adding to the more than 3,874,000 since the crisis began. Officials on Tuesday reported more than 1,000 deaths due to covid-19.

United said it would post signs throughout airports and verbally remind passengers of the new policy. It also will offer free masks to those who don’t have their own. Customers who refuse to comply will be given warning cards and could be barred from boarding the aircraft. At the most extreme, they could be banned from flying on the airline while the mask requirement is in place.

Even so, enforcement could be tricky since only certain areas of the airport fall under the airline’s control, and the new rule could conflict with local airport policy.

Still, United’s announcement does send a message to travelers about the need for face coverings, not just when they are on the aircraft, but during all parts of their trip.