In rolling out stricter policies, airline executives cited passenger surveys in which travelers voiced support for better enforcement of mask mandates. Since May, most major carriers have required passengers to wear masks, but enforcement of the policy has been spotty. There is no federal rule that requires travelers to wear masks when flying, so it is left to the airlines to deal with passengers who refuse.

The result? Even as many passengers have complied with the mandates, others have openly flouted the rules.

In recent weeks, however, airlines have been more aggressive in enforcing the mask mandates. In an interview this week on NBC’s “Today,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said the airline had banned at least 100 people from flying because they refused to wear a mask. On an earnings call this week, Scott Kirby, chief executive of United Airlines, said the carrier has taken action against fewer than 30 people.

Even so, many airline executives said the rules needed to be tightened. Southwest President Tom Nealon told reporters that the new restrictions were needed because they “were simply seeing too many exceptions to the policy.”

Carriers said they will provide masks free to customers who don’t have them.

Airlines have embraced a “layered approach” that they say will keep travelers safe when flying. Masks are a key element, as is social distancing and more frequent cleaning of airplanes and gate areas.

The announcements came during a week when several major carriers announced second-quarter financial results.

Here is a quick roundup of the new policies and when they take effect. (Note that travelers do not have to wear face coverings when eating and drinking):