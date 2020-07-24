A VRE commuter train. (Courtesy of VRE)By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 24, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDTThe VRE commuter trains are canceled for Friday, officials said, due to severe storms that hit the region Thursday night.On Twitter, VRE said the tracks are closed.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightRidership had been lower on commuter trains since the pandemic hit the region but it is slowly picking up and VRE said it plans to add more trains on some lines to allow for social distancing.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy