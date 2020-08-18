“We’re just saying, ‘Let us reduce our rates for customers so it’s not as expensive to move from here to there,' ” Lally said. “We need the government to say, ‘Okay, go ahead,’ and we’re not getting a response.”

Lally said the industry first brought the request to the county six months ago and made a renewed push for the rate reduction a few weeks ago.

Under county law, the fare is set at $2.10 per mile. The industry wants to temporarily drop that to $1.60 a mile to attract more customers and better compete with other services such as Uber and Lyft, which have the flexibility to lower or increase rates.

The county council sets regulations governing the taxi industry and the county executive has authority to order rate changes during emergencies. Such orders are common during weather-related events such as major snowstorms when the county most commonly allows rates increases.

Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for Alsobrooks, said the county executive is aware of the request.

“At this time the administration is looking into the feasibility of it and will provide an update when there is a resolution,” Ford said in an email. She did not respond to further questions.

County Council Chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4), with whom Lally said he has spoken about the request, could not be reached for comment.

On Monday, the industry launched a new tool on the Koach app to offer about a 25 percent discount to customers. Lally said cab companies were moving forward with a discount this week even without the county’s approval.

“We have had it,” Lally said. “The county has not responded, so we are moving ahead. If anything, we will ask for forgiveness not permission.”

Lally said most of the county’s 14 taxi companies are on board with the temporary rate decrease, as are about 150 independent drivers who use the same dispatch service and have been asking for rate flexibility to better compete with Uber and Lyft.

Adam Adamu, 30, who drives for Silver Cab, said the rate decrease is his last hope. Business has been so bad since the pandemic hit the Washington region in March that he’s lucky if he makes $40 a week.

“I used to make $1,000 a week,” said Adamu, who lives in College Park. “Our only hope now is to lower the rate so we can get more customers. Other than that, we will disappear.”

Adamu said he has heard from old customers, some who don’t have cars and need to get to work at odd hours of the day, asking for rate discounts. Some, he said, are choosing Uber because it’s cheaper.

The ride-hailing services had already cut into the taxi industry’s business, and it’s become even harder to compete with the services since the pandemic because of the smaller pool of customers, he said.

Although there are 1,145 permits in the county, about 500 cars are active, according to Lally. The cabbies want to reduce their rates because “they want folks to use the industry again,” Lally said. “The bottom line is they want folks to get in their cars.”

Said Adamu: “I don’t blame the customers. … They like taxicabs, but they don’t like the price.”

The pandemic has been a blow to cabbies all over the region.

At the onset of the pandemic in March and April, taxi trips had dropped by as much as 90 percent in the region, according to data from regulators and companies, leaving thousands of drivers jobless. Business has not recovered, drivers says, and some like Adamu who are still working are surviving mostly on government-subsidized fares.

In Prince George’s, industry leaders say taxi drivers are transporting essential workers such as nurses and grocery workers to their jobs, and ferrying the elderly or people with disabilities to medical appointments.

In exchanges with county council leaders and the county executive’s office, Lally has made the case for the temporary rate decrease, saying cabbies are providing transportation to people trying to get to jobs and areas not covered by transit or other services.