As of Saturday, Metro reported 285 confirmed cases of covid-19 among its workforce since mid-March, with 245 of the affected employees returning to work, according to a coronavirus dashboard on its website created to inform the public and employees of the virus’ impact. Nearly 40 Metro employees remain out of work, fighting or recovering from the virus, according to the transit agency.

The dashboard reported one employee remains hospitalized, while for the first time it included the category of “lives lost.”

In a statement dated Friday, Metro said, “overnight we learned that we lost a friend and colleague.”

“This is the first known Covid-related death in the Metro family, an employee who worked as a manager in the Rail Operations Control Center prior to becoming ill several weeks ago,” the statement said. “We extend our deepest condolences to our fallen colleague’s family and friends, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

The statement said Metro would not publicly release the victim’s name to protect the worker’s grieving family as part of a policy consistent with its values and professional standards.

“Grief support counselors are available today and in the days ahead for any employee who may need support,” the statement said.

In an internal memo to employees obtained by The Washington Post, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told employees “this is a message I hoped I would not have to send.”

Wiedefeld said the employee had been hospitalized for several weeks, and that he had reached out to the man’s wife to offer her his condolences and full support.

“Overnight we lost a valued member of the Metro family who succumbed to Covid-19,” Wiedefeld said in the memo. “These are not numbers, but family members and fellow transit professionals who, like you, serve this region by making essential travel possible.

“Please support each other and our community by always wearing face coverings while on Metro property and following the CDC guidelines at home, work, and in the community to keep safe.”

Metro only this week had begun resuming nearly normal service for the first time since it severely cutting it in mid-March to limit employee exposure to the public. The agency also openly discouraged riders from using transit except for essential needs as it tried to limit the conditions onboard trains and buses that might contribute to spread of the virus.

At one point, Metro had closed nearly 30 of its 91 stations, several entrances to operating stations and more than 200 bus routes. Ridership correspondingly dropped to record lows that have remained consistent since mid-March.

Last week, Metro began a plan to restore service to nearly normal levels after it began seeing an increase in riders, many of whom were federal workers returning to their offices. Metrorail service hours were expanded and the number of operating trains more than doubled. Metrobus is scheduled to begin expanded service on more than 170 routes starting Sunday.