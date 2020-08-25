Gulp.
And so Christopher Cepeda, younger brother of the bride, Narolin Cepeda, stepped in.
He quickly looked up the contact information for the TSA’s lost-and-found office at Newark International, filled out the online form and then prayed.
“As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding,” because the website indicated that the response time was about five days, Christopher Cepeda said in relating the tale to the folks at the TSA. “But thanks to Loletta, she called me immediately after the request and I was ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly.”
Loletta would be Loletta Nathan-Gordon, an administrative assistant for the TSA at the Newark airport. Nathan-Gordon spotted the email at 11:54 a.m., and by noon — much to the Cepeda family’s relief — she had located the suitcase.
“I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind,” she told officials at the agency. “I would have freaked out.”
Nathan-Gordon arranged for the suitcase to be sent overnight. Like a good brother, Cepeda picked up the tab for the shipping.
The dresses arrived at the hotel at 8:55 a.m. the next morning.
“She literally saved my sister’s wedding,” Cepeda said. “If it wasn’t for her, everything would have been a disaster.”