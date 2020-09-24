Maryland officials have said the state will take over managing the project in the short-term while the Maryland Transit Administration figures out a longer-term plan for finishing — and paying for — the remaining $1 billion worth of construction.
The state and the team of companies overseeing the construction, Purple Line Transit Partners, have been feuding over what PLTP says are $800 million in cost overruns related to more than 2 1/2 years of delays.
State officials have said they are still trying to reach a settlement on the unpaid costs. However, Carla Julian, spokeswoman for the construction contractor, Purple Line Transit Constructors, said workers are continuing to demobilize.
The Purple Line has received national attention as one of the first U.S. transit projects to be built via a public-private partnership, including private financing.