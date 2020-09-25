“As Hawai’i’s leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawai‘i, for visitors or our kama‘āina (residents),” Avi Mannis, the airline’s senior vice president of marketing, said in a news release announcing the testing program. “Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities.”
Friday’s announcement makes Hawaiian the second U.S. carrier to offer travelers preflight access to coronavirus tests. On Thursday, United Airlines announced that it would offer passengers flying between San Francisco and Hawaii the option, to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement by providing evidence of a negative test.
United customers will have the option of taking a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected mail-in test before their departure. Travelers will be responsible for paying the cost of the test. The rapid test, with results available in about 15 minutes, will cost $250 and the mail-in test $80.
If successful, such programs may offer airlines a way to boost confidence in air travel at a time when many people remain leery of flying until a vaccine is widely available. German carrier Lufthansa announced recently that it will begin offering coronavirus tests to its business and first-class passengers. Several international airports, including in Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and Italy, also have testing programs in place.
The International Air Transport Association said passenger survey data indicates the vast majority of travelers would be willing to be tested and support having their fellow passengers tested as well.