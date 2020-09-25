By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 25, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDTPart of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel is closed in both directions because of a crash.The highway is closed between MD 197 and MD 198. It’s not immediately clear how many people were hurt. It’s also not known how long the road will be closed.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDrivers are advised to avoid the area.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy