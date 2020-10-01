Spano, 54, who has a permit to carry a concealed firearm, was not detained or arrested, airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said. She said Spano was allowed to “secure” the weapon, which generally means taking the firearm back to one’s vehicle before returning to the checkpoint.
“He was treated like everyone else who carries with a concealed weapon permit,” Nipps said. “It’s disruptive but not illegal.”
The TSA — whose spokeswoman declined to identify Spano by name, citing privacy laws — has the authority to file civil complaints seeking penalties up to $13,000 for taking prohibited weapons into a checkpoint, regardless of whether there is an arrest. Sari Koshetz, a spokeswoman for the agency, declined to say whether such action would be taken.
The TSA has raised alarms for years over the number of firearms caught at checkpoints and the risks they pose to security personnel and others. In 2019, the agency caught 4,432 firearms at its checkpoints, a 5 percent increase over the number seized in the previous year.
Gun owners and gun-rights advocates have argued that firearms discovered by TSA screeners pose little threat, and that most instances represent absent-minded lapses that should not be punished at all. Others say a person’s failure to follow airport security procedures should be cause enough to forbid the person to carry a lethal weapon.
Spano did not immediately return a call to his Capitol Hill office seeking comment.