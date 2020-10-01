The 125-year-old organization and its 3.8 million members are targeting Metro because of its size as the country’s third-largest transit system and its influence as the preeminent public transportation system in the nation’s capital.

“They have an increased visibility that not every public transit has,” said Nathaniel Shoaff, a Sierra Club senior attorney. “[Metro] has the opportunity to lead here not just because it’s huge, because it’s visible.”

Consolidated from a group of bus lines in 1973, the Metrobus system serves the District, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and much of Northern Virginia. Before the pandemic it serviced more than 360 routes over 1,500 square miles.

The Metrobus fleet includes about 1,500 buses, each lasting about 15 years. The buses operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), diesel and a combination of diesel and electricity in hybrids.

Metro last updated its fleet management plan in July 2017. The document guides the transit agency on system expansion, priorities and purchases over a period of about 10 years.

Operating both electric hybrid and CNG buses, the plan said, was expensive, and it called for ending future purchases of hybrids. Future buses should run on either CNG or “clean diesel,” which contains ultralow levels of sulfur, the plan said.

But over the past three years, electric vehicles have surged in popularity. Between 2017 and 2018, sales of electric vehicles increased by 65 percent globally, according to the vehicle index for McKinsey, a research and consultant firm. That popularity also translated to transit. By fall 2019, according to the Sierra Club, 528 electric buses were in service in the United States, an increase of 29 percent from the year before.

Metro meanwhile has one electric bus, according to the Sierra Club.

Metro did not return a request for comment.

“In this rapidly evolving landscape, [Metro] has not kept pace with other major U.S. cities such as New York, Chicago and Seattle, which have fully committed to electrify their public bus transit fleets by 2040 or before,” the Sierra Club report said.

The environmental group said Metro also is out of sync with local priorities — particularly in the District, where it operates the most routes. The 2018 D.C. Climate and Energy Action Plan and the Clean Energy D.C. Act of 2019 call for less pollution across many sectors, including public bus fleets.

Metro has started looking into adding electric buses to its fleet. On Earth Day 2019, the transit agency announced a wide-ranging energy action plan that included a pledge to test the incorporation of electric buses into the Metrobus fleet. A two-year pilot program is scheduled to start next year that will include 14 buses.

The Federal Transit Administration also awarded Metro nearly $4.2 million this fiscal year to buy electric buses, associated charging equipment and infrastructure improvements, according to the FTA.

“While these are important first steps,” the Sierra Club report said, “bold action is needed. Our organizations call on [Metro] and its board of directors to publicly commit, as part of its updated fleet management plan, to electrify 100 percent of the Metrobus fleet on a clearly defined timeline.”

If the transit agency converted half of its bus fleet to electric by 2030, the Sierra Club report said, Metro would save $350 million over the lifetime of its fleet while reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by 58,000 tons. A full fleet of electric buses would save riders $8 million a year in health-care costs because of the improved air quality, the report projected.

Electric buses are also cheaper to operate. According to the Sierra Club, the total lifetime cost of an electric bus is $1.12 million, lower than the $1.37 million it costs to operate diesel buses, $1.27 million for CNG buses and $1.54 million for hybrid buses. Lifetime cost factored in bus purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance and operating expenses.

“The faster [Metro] transitions to electric buses, the greater the fleetwide economic benefit that [Metro] would realize as annual savings on fuel, operation and maintenance grow year over year,” the report said.

Shoaff acknowledges that the front-end cost of buying the buses is not cheap. Gas-powered buses from New Flyer of America, a builder of Metrobuses, start at $450,000, while electric versions start at $700,000. In February, New Flyer announced that it was delivering 40 battery-electric buses to the Seattle-area King County Metro system by 2021 at a cost of about $50 million. Another 80 electric buses would arrive the next year at a cost of about $80 million.

But right now, Metro like most transit agencies is facing an economic crisis. This month, officials came up with a plan that proposed to meet a $212 million deficit by potentially laying off 1,700 employees, curbing Metrorail service hours and freezing most of the spending in its budget for major projects and purchases.

Sierra Club officials said it’s asking Metro to transform its fleet not immediately but over the course of 25 years.

“That’s a two-and-a-half-decade runway,” Shoaff said.

The environmental group has laid out a detailed process by which it believes Metro can get to fully electric by 2045. It proposes that the transit agency convert half of its fleet by 2030, 75 percent by 2035, 90 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2040. The timeline takes into account Metro replacing about 100 buses a year while also factoring in the approximate lifetime of buses in its fleet.

“At the current rate of 100 new bus purchases per year, and with a fleet of more than 1,500 buses, [Metro] could, in theory, meet the 2045 timeline for full electrification by purchasing only electric buses beginning in 2030,” the report said.

Metro’s neighbors have already started mixing in electric buses. The D.C. Circulator put 3000 Series electric Proterra E2 Catalyst buses into service in May 2018.

Montgomery County, rolled out its first four electric buses last month. The 35-foot buses, also built by Proterra, cost about $793,500 but should provide an estimated annual operating savings of nearly $150,000 to the Ride On transit system, according to the county.

Officials are purchasing another 10 electric buses that should arrive in 2022, according to the county’s budget.

The Sierra Club views the pandemic as an opportune time for all transit agencies to rethink their long-range plans and test the use of electric buses because ridership has plummeted, leaving service demands low. Agencies are surviving on what they have left from $25 billion that Congress devoted to public transportation in the federal coronavirus relief Cares Act, and environmentalists want a say in how a possible second stimulus of at least $32 billion for transit in the proposed Heroes Act would be spent.