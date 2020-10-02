In their letter, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chair of the House Transportation Committee, and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) called on the FAA “to publicly release all documents related to design revisions or evaluations related to the aircraft’s safe return to service.”

Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya was killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on March 10, 2019, had made a similar request Wednesday and Dickson said at a news conference that he faced limits in revealing such technical details.

AD

AD

“We’re providing everything we can, within the law. Much of the data, I believe, that’s being asked for is proprietary,” Dickson said Wednesday.

But DeFazio and Larsen pressed the issue again Thursday “in the strongest possible terms.” Both Boeing and the FAA had mistakenly found the flawed flight control feature that led to the crashes “to be compliant” with federal safety standards, according to their letter, “despite the fact that the aircraft was actually unsafe.”

“To assure the flying public that Boeing’s fixes to the MAX have rendered the plane safe to once again carry passengers, the FAA will need to do more than merely certify that the plane is now compliant,” they wrote.

AD

They said Dickson should release, among other documentation, “system safety assessments, related analysis, assumptions about pilot response times and key test data concerning the safety of the aircraft.” They said the FAA “should fully reveal the data any determination to unground the MAX has been based upon.”

In a statement, the FAA declined to say whether it would release the requested data or call on Boeing to release such information itself.

“We will respond directly to the members,” the statement said.