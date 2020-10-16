The march takes place days before an expected U.S. Senate vote on the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court and less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Participants are expected to protest Barrett, who would replace the late justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the reelection campaign of President Trump.

Metro is planning regular Saturday service on Metrorail and Metrobus, transit agency officials said. But drivers should be aware of potential street closures and delays. D.C. police said parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the following streets: 14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; 13th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 15th Street and 3rd Street NW; Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue NW; E Street NW from 14th Street to 12th Street NW; 3rd Street NW from C Street to Independence Avenue SW; 4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; 6th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW; 7th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW.

All vehicles parked in violation of emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, police said.

Streets closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. include: 14th Street NW from Constitution Avenue to F Street NW; 13th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; E Street NW from 14th Street to 12th Street NW; Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 15th Street and 12th Street NW.

Police said intermittent closures could occur between noon and 3 p.m. on several streets based on the march’s route. They include: Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 12th Street and 3rd Street NW; Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE; Louisiana Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW; 1st Street SE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; 3rd Street NW from C Street to Independence Avenue SW; 4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; 6th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 7th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 9th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 10th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 11th Street NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW; 12th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW.