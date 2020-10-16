The march takes place days before an expected U.S. Senate vote on the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court and less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Participants are expected to protest Barrett, who would replace the late justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the reelection campaign of President Trump.

Metro is planning regular Saturday service on Metrorail and Metrobus, transit agency officials said. But drivers should be aware of potential street closures and delays. D.C. police said parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the following streets: 14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; 13th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 15th Street and Third Street NW; Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue NW; E Street NW from 14th Street to 12th Street NW; Third Street NW from C Street to Independence Avenue SW; Fourth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; Sixth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW; Seventh Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW.

All vehicles parked in violation of emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, police said.

Streets closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. include: 14th Street NW from Constitution Avenue to F Street NW; 13th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW; E Street NW from 14th Street to 12th Street NW; Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 15th Street and 12th Street NW.

Police said intermittent closures could occur between noon and 3 p.m. on several streets based on the march’s route. They include: Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 12th Street and Third Street NW; Constitution Avenue NW from Third Street to Second Street NE; Louisiana Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW; First Street SE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; Third Street NW from C Street to Independence Avenue SW; Fourth Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue SW; Sixth Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; Seventh Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; Ninth Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 10th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW; 11th Street NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW; 12th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW.