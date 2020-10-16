By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 16, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDTPart of M Street in Georgetown is closed Friday morning because of a large water main break.The break happened around 4 a.m. and is near M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW. D.C. Police said the 3200 block of M Street is closed between Potomac Street and Wisconsin Avenue.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt is not known when the road will reopen, and drivers should avoid the area.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy