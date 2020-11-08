State police said Sunday they were still trying to identify the driver.
The 2014 Volkswagen was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near exit 66, when it changed lanes and struck the patrol car, police said.
A female trooper who was inside the patrol car was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious but nonlife -threatening injuries, police said. She was released from the hospital Saturday and is recovering at home, authorities said.
Following the crash, police arrested the passenger, Christopher G. Rush, 37, of Woodbridge. Rush is charged with being drunk in public and obstruction of justice. He refused to identify the driver, police said.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the crash remains under investigation and as of Sunday morning, police had not located the driver.
Authorities are urging drivers to be extra cautious while traveling in highway work zones. A large segment of I-66 — both inside and outside of the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia — is an active work zone as the state pursues road widening projects.
In December, six highway construction workers were struck and injured when a man in an SUV crashed into a work zone also on I-66 in Arlington. In that overnight incident in the westbound lanes of the highway near Quincy Street, the driver and two passengers also fled on foot but were quickly caught. A Centreville, Va., man was charged with driving while intoxicated.