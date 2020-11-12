For 14,000 miles, Hawaiian Airlines customers can have a mail-in test kit from Vault Health shipped to their home. Once it arrives, recipients will connect with a testing supervisor via video call who will talk them through the process of collecting a saliva sample. Once that’s completed, they’ll express-ship the kit to a lab. Travelers should receive their results electronically within 24 hours of when the lab receives their samples. The test kits are available to travelers of all ages, including children, the airline said.
“Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel,” Vault Health co-founder and chief executive Jason Feldman said.
Hawaiian Airlines is among several carriers that have launched partnerships giving Hawaii-bound travelers the option of being tested for the novel coronavirus before their flights. Those who can show proof of a negative test will be able to avoid the state-imposed mandatory 14-day quarantine.