Enforcement efforts have sputtered in the past. Drivers have evaded the tolls by setting their transponder to carpooling while traveling solo and managing to avoid state troopers assigned to track violators. Tolls on the HOT lanes are waived for drivers traveling with two other passengers and an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV ON.

The HOV verification camera system will determine when drivers are traveling without the required number of passengers, and issue them a warning the first time they are caught, and a toll charge in subsequent violations, Transurban said. One camera is already up and running on the 95 Express Lanes, and installation is ongoing on the other corridors.

Emeka Moneme, vice president of corporate strategy and innovation at Transurban North America, said the goal is to use the technology to educate drivers who mistakenly set their E-ZPass to carpool and also ensure that all drivers follow the rules of the road.

“Toll prices and traffic on the Express Lanes are correlated, so HOV violations are fundamentally unfair to customers who are paying their toll,” Moneme said.

With the dynamic pricing system, tolls on the three highways are adjusted according to traffic conditions to keep traffic free-flowing. Tolls increase as congestion rises and decrease as congestion lessens. Transurban said drivers claiming they are carpooling when they’re not are contributing to raising tolls for others.

Before the HOV cameras, enforcement of the HOV rules relied on Virginia State Police troopers being able to spot violators. Troopers have technology that signals whether a driver’s transponder is in the flex mode, and they would check those cars to be sure there were at least three people inside. HOV violations can mount up to $1,000 in fines and points on a driver’s license.

“HOV violations have occurred on the Lanes since 495 first opened in 2012,” Transurban spokesman Michael McGurk said. The 95 Express Lanes opened in 2014, and the 395 Express Lanes opened last year. “As an operator, we have always worked to refine the enforcement process and correct misuse of the Flex. This is just the latest tool.”

McGurk said the company began evaluating the technology a few years ago. Besides placing fixed cameras, Transurban is planning to deploy mobile versions of the technology to move it around locations, he said.