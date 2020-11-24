Passengers onboard were “sheltering in place” on the train, Piringer said.
Metro said train service was suspended between the Glenmont and Forest Glen stations. Shuttle buses were requested to fill in service at the stations, Metro said.
It’s the second Metro train to separate or uncouple in nearly two months. On Oct. 9, two rail cars on another Red Line train separated, stranding more than 100 passengers for nearly two hours.
None of the 108 passengers were injured during that incident, although two people were treated on the scene after complaining they had chest pains or were short of breath.
Metro officials could not provide any initial information on Tuesday’s separation.
This story will be updated.