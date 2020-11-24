Passengers onboard were “sheltering in place” on the train, Piringer said.
Metro said train service was suspended between the Glenmont and Forest Glen stations. Shuttle buses were requested to fill in service at the stations, Metro said.
Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said the cars were part of a 6000-series train, which came to a stop after the separation, as designed. Emergency responders are helping customers to exit the train, he said.
It’s the second Metro train to separate or uncouple in nearly two months. On Oct. 9, two rail cars on another Red Line train separated, stranding more than 100 passengers for nearly two hours.
None of the 108 passengers were injured during that incident, although two people were treated on the scene after complaining they had chest pains or were short of breath. That incident also involved a 6000-series train.
After the October uncoupling, Metro inspected its fleet of 6000-series cars and their connections, known as “coupler assemblies,” pulling six cars out of service for further examination. During an October Metro board meeting, Chief Safety Officer Theresa M. Impastato cited “potential discrepancies in the coupler assemblies requiring further inspections, including three cars with incorrect hardware."
That series of trains and cars was first put into service in 2006, and it’s the second newest model in Metro’s fleet, before the 7000-series trains.