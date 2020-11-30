By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 30, 2020 at 6:19 AM ESTPart of Interstate 95 south is closed in Northern Virginia after a tractor-trailer crashed, officials said.The crash happened along the highway near Joplin Road in Prince William County. The delays start near Dumfries Road, officials said, and stretch for up to two miles.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt’s not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy