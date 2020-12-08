By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 8, 2020 at 4:21 p.m. UTCPart of northbound Interstate 270 is closed in Gaithersburg after a crash.Northbound local lanes are open, but all main northbound lanes are closed. The shutdown is causing backups of nearly two miles. The crash happened near I-370. The delays start before Shady Grove Road.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt is not clear when the closed lanes will reopen and it is not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy