The first rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Capitol. The largest is expected to begin at noon at Freedom Plaza, led by a group called Women for America First. A permit application filed with the National Park Service indicates organizers expect about 5,000 attendees.

The rallies in support of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden come two days before the electoral college will meet and vote in state capitals across the nation.

During Nov. 14 protests in the city in support of Trump, much of the day unfolded peacefully, although there were brief but intense clashes involving supporters of Trump and counterprotesters. Some people were bloodied, and at least 20 were arrested. The chaos also left two officers injured.

The following streets will be closed Saturday:

