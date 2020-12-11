The audit from the safety commission, an independent agency Congress created two years ago to oversee Metrorail safety after a litany of problems, had wide-ranging effects. It drew rebukes from congressional members in Maryland and Virginia, prompted Metro to restructure leadership of the ROCC and led to the reassignment of a senior vice president after the audit accused her of coaching employees to ignore safety protocols and interview requests from auditors.

Metro hired an outside law firm to investigate the claims against the accused official, Senior Vice President of Rail Services Lisa Woodruff, and the probe extended into other claims the audit made against current or former supervisors.

In a statement, Metro said its independent investigation did not substantiate allegations of a toxic culture at the ROCC or claims of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Metro said Friday that San Francisco-based law firm, Littler Mendelson, spent three months looking into the assertions and came back with no proof that confirms allegations made against Woodruff and Deltrin Harris, the former ROCC director.

The September audit stated: “Managers do not allow controllers to use troubleshooting guides, and the [safety commission] has learned of multiple incidents where management, including the Vice President of Rail [Services] and the then-ROCC director, violated or instructed controllers to violate safety procedures.”

It also said Woodruff “told controllers not to talk to the [safety commission], to resist required corrective actions, and to paint a rosy picture of the ROCC for an internal Metrorail transformation team.”

A day after the safety commission audit was released on Sept. 8, Metro reassigned Woodruff to temporarily serve as a technical adviser. (Harris had been reassigned months before the audit’s release after the ROCC was cited for repeated safety violations during multiple train or track incidents in late 2019 and early 2020.)

“This report exonerates Lisa Woodruff and Deltrin Harris of the charges contained in the WMSC report and repeated in dozens of media accounts,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Friday. “While this bell cannot be unrung, the record must be set straight to restore the good names of transit professionals whose reputations were unfairly tarnished.”

Max Smith, spokesman for the safety commission, said Friday that he couldn’t comment until he had read Metro’s investigative report.

Metro does not dispute the bulk of 21 safety issues or violations the audit raised, and it has committed to overhauling the ROCC’s training and safety procedures to improve professionalism among controllers and mid-level management, help workers cope with the stress of monitoring the massive rail transit system and improve recruitment and retention.

“We are committed to making our rail operations control center a safety standard-bearer and envy of the transit industry,” Wiedefeld said.

Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said in a statement that Woodruff and Harris were “unjustly portrayed in [the safety commission’s] report and subsequent news accounts.” He said a second Metro investigation conducted by its Office of the Inspector General at the same time as the law firm probe also could not find evidence of a ROCC supervisor who had been intoxicated while on duty.

That claim was made in the ROCC audit based on interviews with controllers, the audit said.

Metro Inspector General Manager Geoffrey Cherrington said Friday he “concurred” with Metro’s statements assessing the findings of his investigation.

A Metro spokesman did not immediately know whether Woodruff would be reinstated to her former position. In a shake-up after the audit, Metro had removed the ROCC from Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader’s purview and turned supervision over to Andrew Off, a vice president and former assistant general manager who had been in charge of construction projects. Off is now listed as vice president of the ROCC and Strategic Transformation.