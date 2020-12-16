Deteriorating road conditions prompted Metro to operate on a reduced bus service plan beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Metrobus will operate its “moderate snow service” plan, which suspends and detours bus routes that are prone to hazardous conditions because of hilly terrain or narrow streets, Metro said.

“Customers are encouraged to travel only if necessary and to allow additional travel time due to possible delays as a result of road conditions,” the transit agency said.

Metro is urging riders to check wmata.com before heading to a bus stop for a list of routes operating and detours under the snow plan.

Metrorail will continue to operate on a normal schedule. Trains spreading de-icer solution are running between passenger trains throughout the system and may cause some delays as they work.

MetroAccess service for customers with disabilities is operating as scheduled, the transit agency said. Pickups and drop-offs might be delayed because of road conditions, and Metro said door-to-door service may be inhibited by slick walkways and sidewalks.

The transit agency said service changes and detours to transit service will be reported on Twitter at @Metrobusinfo, @Metrorailinfo and on wmata.com throughout the night. Customers can sign up for MetroAlerts for emailed alerts on service changes, Metro said.