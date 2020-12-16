Metro is urging riders to check wmata.com before heading to a bus stop for a list of routes operating and detours under the snow plan.
Metrorail will continue to operate on a normal schedule. Trains spreading de-icer solution are running between passenger trains throughout the system and may cause some delays as they work.
MetroAccess service for customers with disabilities is operating as scheduled, the transit agency said. Pickups and drop-offs might be delayed because of road conditions, and Metro said door-to-door service may be inhibited by slick walkways and sidewalks.
The transit agency said service changes and detours to transit service will be reported on Twitter at @Metrobusinfo, @Metrorailinfo and on wmata.com throughout the night. Customers can sign up for MetroAlerts for emailed alerts on service changes, Metro said.