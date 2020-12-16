United’s announcement on Wednesday comes after Delta Air Lines announced a similar program this month aimed at travelers coming to the United States on international flights. The hope is that by collecting information directly from passengers, it can reduce the time it takes health officials to track travelers who may have been exposed to others on their flight who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Contact tracing is a fundamental component of the nation’s public health response strategy for controlling the spread of communicable diseases of public health concern,” CDC chief Robert R. Redfield said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “Collection of contact information from air travelers will greatly improve the timeliness and completeness of information for COVID-19 public health follow-up and contact tracing.”

This latest effort comes nearly a year after health officials first asked air carriers to set up a system to collect information from international travelers.

While the number of people who have flown while infected is unknown, the CDC said recently it had investigated 1,600 cases in which travelers could have infected others. While 11,000 people potentially could have been exposed, officials said incomplete contact tracing information combined with the virus’s incubation period of two to 14 days made it difficult to confirm instances in which people were infected on a flight.

In February, Department of Health and Human Services officials published a rule that required airlines to collect several key pieces of information from travelers on international flights to the United States and provide it to the CDC. Health officials hoped that by getting the information directly from carriers, they could speed efforts to reach those who might have been exposed and prevent infections from spreading. Under the system in place at the time, it could take as long as seven days for airlines to provide the information to the CDC.

But updated procedures were never put into place. At the time, the trade group Airlines for America (A4A), which represents major carriers including United and Delta, said it would take too long to set up such a program. A4A argued that the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department were in better positions to provide the contact information health officials sought.

In the intervening months, however, Morrissey said that United had continued to look at what it would take to develop such a system and had continued conversations with federal health officials. In October, after the airline launched a coronavirus testing program for travelers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii, Morrissey said the carrier began looking for other things it could do to make travelers more comfortable with flying.

“As we looked at it, we realized that tracing goes with testing,” he said. “There was room for improvement in the information we can provide public health authorities. We’re trying to fill that gap. That’s why we decided to move forward.”

Beginning Thursday, United will ask travelers on international flights coming to the United States for contact information, including two phone numbers and an email address. Later this month, it will expand the program to customers traveling on domestic flights and outbound international travelers. (Delta’s program asks travelers on international flights to the United States to provide their information). Travelers can enter their information on United’s website, through its mobile app or at the airport, the airline said. The program is voluntary and depends on the willingness of travelers to participate.

“The one thing that’s different about this is that it’s not just about international inbound travel,” Morrissey said. “It tracks with how the focus on containing the virus has changed. Now it’s an entirely different conversation. It’s about stopping [the virus] wherever it’s coming from.”

Morrissey said he thinks the new system will improve both the accuracy of the information provided to health officials and the speed with which they receive it.