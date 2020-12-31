The service suspension affected five stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore, White Flint, Twinbrook, Rockville and Shady Grove.
The transit agency said an “unauthorized person” was on the track outside Rockville. Metro said shuttle buses have been called in to the three stations affected to transport customers to other stations.
At least one Metro passenger tweeted that she had been stuck on a train for more than 20 minutes.
A Metro spokeswoman said she did not have immediate information on the incident but was looking into it.