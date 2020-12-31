Red Line service in part of Montgomery County has been paused after Metro reported a person on its tracks.

At about 10:30 a.m., Metro tweeted about a “track problem” outside its Rockville station that was causing delays in both directions. The transit agency later said service was suspended between Shady Grove and Grosvenor-Strathmore on the Red Line. Shady Grove is Metro’s last station on the Red Line in Montgomery County.

The service suspension affected five stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore, White Flint, Twinbrook, Rockville and Shady Grove.

The transit agency said an “unauthorized person” was on the track outside Rockville. Metro said shuttle buses have been called in to the three stations affected to transport customers to other stations.

At least one Metro passenger tweeted that she had been stuck on a train for more than 20 minutes.

A Metro spokeswoman said she did not have immediate information on the incident but was looking into it.