Streets in downtown Washington will close starting Tuesday for protests that are expected to continue at least through Wednesday.

D.C. police said the closures could last until Thursday.

Permit applications with the National Park Service indicate that thousands of President Trump’s supporters are expected in the city this week to support his baseless claims of fraud in the presidential election. They will demand Wednesday that Congress overturn the results of the election, the same day lawmakers convene to certify electoral college votes, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

The closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will include the following streets:

  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street NW
  • K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • G Street from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • F Street from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW
  • D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW
  • C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW
  • 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW
  • 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW
  • 5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW
  • 6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
  • 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW
  • 9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
  • 10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW
  • 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW
  • 12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW
  • 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW
  • 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW
  • 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW
  • 16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW
  • Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
  • Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
  • 17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW
  • Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • 9th Street Tunnel