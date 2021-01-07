Officials with American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they also were taking additional security measures in the Washington region.

American and United increased staffing and said they were working closely with law enforcement. Charles Hobart, a United spokesman, said the company would “continuously monitor the situation in real time.”

American decided to stop offering alcohol in first class Thursday on flights in the D.C. region. The airline already had halted alcohol service in economy class in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to enforce policies that ensure our customers’ and team members’ safety and well-being,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta said in a memo to employees that it urged crews with layovers in Washington to remain in their hotels and would increase security at National, Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports in ways “both seen and unseen.”

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration declined to comment on specific safety measures but said the agency is prepared.

“The TSA is always on high alert. We prepare for all contingencies,” said spokesman R. Carter Langston. “For security reasons we do not discuss the details other than to confirm that there are always multiple layers of security in place, especially when events justify an increased security posture.”

On Wednesday night, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union called for people involved in the insurrection at the Capitol to be barred from flying. Sara Nelson, the union’s president, described a “mob mentality” among some passengers on flights into the Washington area ahead of protests that devolved into rioting.

“Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area,” Nelson said in a Wednesday statement. “Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a Trump opponent, was heckled by the president’s supporters as he flew to Washington this week. A Washington Post photographer saw people escorted Tuesday off a plane bound for Washington.

Hobart, the United spokesman, whose crews are represented by the union, said the company echoed Nelson’s statement and that its employees had been moved out of downtown Washington hotels since Monday.

In the staff memo, Delta said it already was pursuing action against people who disrupted flights and would continue to do so.