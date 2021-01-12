Federal authorities announced Tuesday that the following streets will be closed until after Inauguration Day:

Constitution Avenue, from First Street NW to Second Street NE.

Independence Avenue, from Washington Avenue SW to Second Street SE.

First Street, from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Avenue SE.

East Capitol Street NE, from First to Second streets

D.C. police urged drivers in the area to find alternative routes to get around the perimeter. Police also announced intermittent road closures starting Tuesday along the Mall, where officials are erecting security fences. Those closures are along Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue, from Seventh Street to 18th Street.

Inauguration Day is a “National Special Security Event,” which means extremely tight security and significant road closures.

This year, the perimeter for parking restrictions and street closures is expected to be larger and in effect for a longer period, in part because of the threat of more violence in the nation’s capital following last week’s short-lived insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead.

The FBI this week issued a memo to law enforcement agencies that “armed protests” are being planned at state capitals across the country, as well as the District, leading up to the inauguration.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Monday urged Americans not to visit the nation’s capital come Jan. 20, citing the coronavirus pandemic and public safety concerns.

Past inaugurations have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to Washington eager to witness the swearing-in ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol and the parade along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biden’s inauguration will be scaled down because of the health concerns posed by the pandemic. Tickets to the ceremony are limited; the inaugural balls have been canceled; and the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will be a virtual event.