Amtrak on Saturday also urged passengers traveling to and from Washington this week to add time to navigate around a massive secure zone near Union Station. Road closures and parking restrictions as well as changes to transit operations in downtown are in effect until after Inauguration Day.

Security in Washington has ramped up significantly in recent days in preparation for the inauguration and after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI has also warned of far-right groups planning to protest at state capitals across the country, as well as in the District.

Biden, who commuted by train to Capitol Hill during his 36-year Senate career, was going to take Amtrak from his home in Delaware to the inauguration, but the plan was canceled because of security concerns.

Amtrak said trains will run normal schedules. Passengers arriving at Union Station will not be able to access taxi or ride share services at the station. The Union Station Metro station is also closed. NoMa/Gallaudet is the closest open station.

“Special pedestrian and vehicle traffic patterns around Washington Union Station are in place and will require extra time to get to the station,” Amtrak said in a statement Saturday. “Please follow the instructions of station personnel and law enforcement for exiting and entering the station.”

The railroad is limiting ticket sales and requiring masks to be worn at all times. Passengers should also expect to see more police at stations and aboard trains.

