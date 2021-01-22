Is this a national mask mandate?

Together, the two orders come as close to a national mask mandate as some believe federal powers allow, but they are not the national mask requirement for which some public health experts had hoped.

Such a requirement would have been likely to be challenged in court by anti-mask activists, who have argued that only states and municipalities have the power to require residents to wear masks at a local level. Others, however, have argued that these are unprecedented times and that a national mask mandate would send a signal and be a reflection of the seriousness of the crisis.

How is this going to be enforced?

Enforcement is unclear. The new transportation mask order calls on a variety of federal agencies to “immediately take action” but does not include details of when the mandate would take effect or how strictly enforced, or by whom.

AD

AD

Similarly, the order regarding masks on federal property mandates that federal agencies take immediate action to require masks but leaves it to agencies to determine how to implement the requirement.

When do the orders take effect?

It is unclear when the requirements will go into effect, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other agencies are working out legal details. White House officials instructed agency heads to provide regular briefings and encouraged them to quickly raise “any questions regarding the scope or implementation” of the orders.

To what federal properties does it apply? Does this mean people have to wear masks at national parks?

It’s unknown whether masks will be required at outdoor federal properties such as national parks. Social distancing and masks already are strongly encouraged at most national parks, but under President Donald Trump, the National Park Service had not made them mandatory.

AD

AD

Asked specifically about whether masks will be required at parks, a Biden administration official said such decisions will be left to their overseeing agencies to implement, while also following science.

How could the new requirements help to curb the pandemic?

Masks are the lowest-hanging fruit of public health measures. The nation doesn’t have enough vaccine doses. Lockdowns are hurtful to businesses and impossible to sustain through the pandemic.

An overwhelming amount of science shows how dramatically masks reduce transmission of this virus. Masks are one of many tools available — including testing, contact tracing and vaccines. But experts say masks are perhaps the easiest and most cost-effective way to reduce infections.

AD

“It is, in some ways, our best medical tool,” said Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. “It can save hundreds of thousands of lives without the need for surgery, drugs, no side effects and readily available to everyone.”

What kinds of travel and types of transportation are covered in the mandate?

The order covers interstate travel, the White House says. It applies to commercial aircraft, trains, public maritime vessels, including ferries, and intercity buses. The order also covers “public transportation,” defined broadly under a U.S. code section as “continuing shared-ride surface transportation services that are open to the general public or open to a segment of the general public defined by age, disability or low income.”

Which federal agencies will implement the transportation mask requirement?

The order instructs the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and Homeland Security, the Coast Guard and any other executive departments and agencies with “relevant regulatory authority” to take action immediately to put the requirement in place. It gives agency leaders a week to brief Jeffrey Zients, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, on their progress.

Will there be exceptions to the transportation mask mandate?

Heads of federal agencies can make exemptions for entire categories of people or on a case-by-case basis if required by law. If they do that, they must require “alternative and appropriate safeguards,” according to the order, although it does not give examples. The exceptions must be documented in writing.

Where does the federal government get its authority?

The CDC notes that the federal government gets its power to isolate and quarantine people with communicable diseases from the Constitution’s commerce clause. Isolation means its authority to separate those who are sick from those who aren’t, the agency said. Quarantine “separates and restricts the movement” of people exposed to disease to determine whether they become ill, according to the CDC.

AD

AD

The secretary of health and human services “is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states,” and that has been done in practice by the CDC, the public health agency said.

Don’t airlines already require masks?

Yes. But safety reports filed with the federal government show flight attendants seeking to enforce that private-sector requirement have repeatedly been taunted, verbally abused and ignored by passengers. The risks have, at times, gone beyond the increased potential for coronavirus infection. One pilot, distracted by mask violations, descended to the wrong altitude, although there was no conflicting air traffic, according to a safety report.

AD

Airlines say they have banned hundreds of passengers from flying during the pandemic because of mask violations. Members of Congress, unions representing transportation workers and public health experts within the CDC have called for a federal requirement to wear masks.

Why are some people resistant to mask-wearing?

Some degree of resistance to any new practice is natural. During the 1918 pandemic, for example, anti-mask protests led to confrontations. What has made things worse over the past year, health experts say, is the politicization of the issue by Trump and others. As a result, large parts of the country have become stubbornly resistant to the practice.

AD

AD

Thirty-five states require people to wear masks in public, according to the White House’s new coronavirus strategy document. Some state leaders have proudly touted their refusal to enact mask mandates. That group includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), a Trump ally. The hope, public health experts say, is that Biden’s actions will make such mandates more widely enacted because that is the default position of the federal government.

How widespread is mask-wearing now?